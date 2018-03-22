Brown, Tegmeier finish Waseca Bluejay hockey careers

WEM senior Riley Brown was named to the Big South All-Conference Hockey Team for the second consecutive year. Brown, a 4-year letterwinner and co-captain with the Waseca/WEM team this winter, was the Bluejay’s leading scorer for the third straight year. She finished with 53 points on 25 goals and 28 assists. The assist total is a new school record.

Brown finished with 70 career goals (3rd all-time), 56 assists (5th all-time) and 128 total points (2nd alltime). Taryn Juberien holds the goals (103) and total points (156) records.

“Riley has been our leader on and off the ice this season,” Waseca head coach Kyle Collins said. “She is a very determined and dedicated hockey player. She has led our team in points the past three seasons and will be hard to replace. Riley has spent a lot of time in the offseason to make herself and...

