Boys hang on against Storm, stay unbeaten

Coach Bryce Tesdahl’s New Prague Trojan basketball team remained unbeaten last week with a 69-61 win over Chanhassen Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Trojan gym.

The Trojans (4-0) were scheduled to host East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 20. They will be on the road at Rochester Mayo on Thursday, Dec. 22. They will travel to the Iron Range next week for a tournament in Hibbing. The Trojans are scheduled to face Andover in the first round at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. They will take on either Duluth East or Totino-Grace on Thursday, Dec. 29, and the final game will be Friday, Dec. 30. The other four teams in the tournament are Cambridge-Isanti, Chanhassen, Kildonan East (Manitoba) and Hibbing.

New Prague’s game at Chaska that was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, was postponed and will be made up on Friday, Jan. 13.

Trojans 69, Storm 61 New Prague led most of the way, with....

