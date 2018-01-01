All Conference athletes announced

A number of WEM student/athletes were named to All-Gopher Conference Teasm this winter. WEM seniors Will Storch, Adam Rients, and sophomore Jaden Taylor were honored in wrestling. Storch was named to the First Team for the third straight season. Rients was a First Team selection as a sophomore, an Honorable Mention pick last year, and a First Teamer as a senior. Taylor was named to the Honorable Mention team for the first time. Junior Hannah Petry was named to the All-Big South All-Conference Team for the third straight season. Freshmen Brielle Bartelt and Toryn Richards were named to the First Team in girls basketball. Juniors MaeLea Harmon and Shelby Hermel were named to the Honorable Mention Team for the second straight season. For more on the All-Conference Teams, check out the March 22 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise.