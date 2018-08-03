Adapted team plays for state berth

The New Prague Adapted Floor Hockey team was scheduled to play Wednesday, March 7, at 4:30 p.m. in the CEC gym in New Prague for a berth in the State CI Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament. That game was played after this edition of The Times went to press.

The Trojans finished the regular season with an 11-1-1 record, placing second in the South Division. They will face Minnetonka/Wayzata, which defeated Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound in a first round play-in game Tuesday, March 6.

The New Prague team includes members from Tri-City United, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools. If the Trojans win, they advance to the State tournament, to be played Friday and Saturday, March 16 and 17, at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

