Adapted floor hockey earns tie with BFL

The New Prague Adapted Floor Hockey team came from behind to force overtime against Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Lakeville, and came home with a 6-6 tie.

“Both teams played really well the entire game,” said New Prague Coach Shellie Kriha. Burnsville/Farmington/ Lakeville led 2-0 after the first period, but New Prague outscored the Blazing Cats 3-2 in the second. Trojan goals were scored by Blake Perry, Alexis Parks and Dylan Raane.

An early goal in the third put BFL up 6-3, but Raane put the Trojans right back in the game with a pair of goals midway through the third. Alexis Parks assisted on both goals and the Trojans trailed 6-5.

Raane added another goal, his fourth of the game, with 4:30 remaining in the third to tie the game at 6-6.

Neither team could find the net in the extra session and the game ended in a tie.

“We definitely had a lot of chances to score, but couldn’t connect,” Kriha said. “BFL has a very good defensive team, but we played very well.”

Goaltender Breanna Stark played well, stopping 26 of 32 shots.

“She came up huge down the stretch to shut the other team down,” Kriha said. “She made some very impressive saves in the final period and in overtime.”

The Trojan team - which includes students from New Prague, Tri-City United, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools, was scheduled to face Dakota United Wednesday, Jan. 24. They will travel to Stillwater for a game on Monday, Jan. 29, and host St. Paul Humboldt at the New Prague CEC gym at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. The team’s January 23 game against Owatonna was postponed due to the snowstorm and a makeup date has not been set.