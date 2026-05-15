Boy volleyball clips White Hawks

New Prague’s boys’ volleyball had a light week as the Trojans clipped the Westonka White Hawks in four games in a Metro West Conference Match, Tuesday, May 5. New Prague won with scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-18 and Westonka won one 25-20.

This week the Trojans started with two home matches, first against Austin, Monday, May 11, and then against Jefferson, Tuesday, May 12. Scores for the matches were not available as of press time. Tonight (Thursday, May 14) the Trojans are at Chaska/Chanhassen at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, May 16, New Prague is at Westonka for its volleyball tournament starting at 9 a.m.

Trojans 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 Westonka 25-20 “This was a great win for our squad, as Westonka is both a conference and section opponent,” said New Prague head coach Greg Sayuk. “We knew we would have to play well, as Westonka is a good ball control team and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”

“Our serve...

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.