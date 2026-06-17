Area boy with a love of baseball guest of honor at annual HR Derby

If he could, if his body would allow it, Jacob Kirchner would love to play baseball with his friends. Sadly, the 14-year-old boy from Belle Plaine cheers for his favorite teams – the Tigers and his big brother, Zachary, who plays outfield for the high school and town baseball teams.

The son of Jessica and John Kirchner, Jacob and his family – siblings Michel, Haley and Zachary – will be the guests of honor at the 10th annual Home Run Derby to raise funds for his family. It is scheduled for June 27, 6 p.m., at Don Giesen Field in Union Hill.

Jacob had never heard of or seen the home run derby before. His face lights up and a smile spreads from ear to ear when he hears about hitters trying to blast balls over the fence at Don Giesen Field. The event has traditionally included plenty of fun additional activities besides the sluggers blasting balls toward and over the fences.

Uncertain of what to expect, Jessica Kirchner is a bit nervous about the event, though she is thrilled her son will be honored. Jacob is looking forward to the event.

“It sounds like a lot of fun,” he said.

Jacob Kirchner suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder in which his body does not produce dystrophin, a protein essential for stable and maintained muscles. Starting with his hips, his muscles, including his heart, will continue to break down to the point of ineffectiveness. He receives weekly dystrophin infusions to slow the disease’s progress. Insurance covers much, but not all, of the cost of the infusions, Jessica Kirchner said. Proceeds from the event will help the family with expenses related to treatment and also activities for the Kirchners to enjoy as long as Jacob is able to enjoy them.

“It’s hard,” Jessica Kirchner said. “One day, he’s out playing baseball in the yard and riding his dirt bike and the next summer, he can’t do any of the things he loves to do.”

Jacob used to play baseball. The challenges he faced running led to the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy diagnosis when he was 7 years old. When he was younger, Jacob and Zachary would...

To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.